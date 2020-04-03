Cuyahoga County health officials release updated map of COVID-19 cases by zip code

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County health officials have released a map of coronavirus cases by zip code.

Dr. Heidi Gullett said there have been 513 lab-confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County, not counting Cleveland. There have been 10 deaths.

There will be more and more green areas, Gullett said, as time goes on.

She said there have also been 598 isolation orders and 831 quarantine orders. There have been 60 cleared cases, she said, meaning those who have recovered from infection or cleared from quarantine.

