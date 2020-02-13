Cuyahoga County recommends $1.5M loan for Saucy Brew Works

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation recommended a $1.5 million loan for Saucy Brew Works on Wednesday.

The money will be used to help fund a new production and distribution facility for the brewery on the extension of Rockside Woods Boulevard in Independence. The 25,000-square-foot Saucy Brew Works location will also have a taproom.

“Our investments in development projects, like the new Saucy Brew Works facility adjacent to the new Top Golf complex and the Embassy Suites Hotel in Independence, are key in helping companies continue to stay, grow and thrive in our region,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, in a news release on Thursday. “We are pleased to invest in this project that will further build the City’s workforce and support its hotel industry.”

Saucy Brew Works, which serves up pizza and house-made meatballs, opened on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland’s Hinge Town area in July 2017. Now, it distributes beer to multiple states with pubs in Columbus and Pinecrest coming soon.

The Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation said the project in Independence will create 60 new jobs within three years.