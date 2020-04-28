Cuyahoga County receives more ballots than anticipated

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections says it received a much larger amount of ballots than anticipated.

A complete count is expected after midnight, exceeding Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s 10 p.m. deadline. No partial results will be released, per LaRose’s directions.

The board of elections said more than 44,000 ballots had not been returned as of Monday night. On Tuesday morning, it received more than 20,000 ballots.

Cuyahoga County voters have until 7:30 p.m. to return their ballots to the secure drop box at the board of elections, located at 2925 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

More from Your Local Election Headquarters here