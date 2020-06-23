Cuyahoga County Public Library will reopen buildings for public access in July

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a previous story on Cuyahoga County Public Library.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Public Library (CCPL) will reopen all buildings for public access July 6.

The Library will also expand curbside service.

All 27 CCPL branches will offer curbside or drive-thru service June 29.

Branches will reopen at 25% capacity.

“The Library will look a little different when our customers return,” says Executive Director Tracy Strobel.

“All staff are required to wear masks to protect one another and our customers, and we strongly encourage our customers to wear them when visiting the Library. Furniture throughout the branches has been modified to promote physical distancing. We are also increasing our standard cleaning schedule to more frequently wipe down high-touch areas, and we will continue to quarantine returned items for 72 hours.”

The Library will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. am to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The first hour of each day will be reserved for vulnerable/high-risk populations.

You can read more about CCPL’s COVID-19 safety plans here

