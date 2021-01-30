Cuyahoga County Public Library reopens for walk-in visits Monday

**Public libraries have been hit hard by the pandemic, too, as seen in the video above**

CUYAHOGA COUNTY (WJW) — Starting Monday, Cuyahoga County Public Library branches are once again welcoming the public into their facilities.

As the Cuyahoga County Board of Health stay-at-home advisory runs through Sunday, the CCPL plans to be back in action for those who want to come in tomorrow, as well as still offering pick-up options for those who do not.

Related Content Cuyahoga County Public Library adding new safety measures due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Anyone entering the library’s spaces is required to wear a mask.

Hours are back to normal: 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The public will also once again be able to access the library computers, copiers and fax machines, along with study rooms, afterschool assistance programs and also meals (at select locations only).

Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card. So sign up, and get reading.