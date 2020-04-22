Cuyahoga County Public Library cuts 300 positions amid budget shortfall

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Citing a $5 million budget shortfall due to coronavirus, the Cuyahoga County Public Library (CCPL) Board outlined a plan to reduce costs at its Tuesday meeting.

Part of that plan includes the layoff and furlough of 300 people.

According to a press release, the remaining employees will work a reduced schedule.

The Library plans to eliminate or postpone planned maintenance projects as well.

“These steps are essential to the long-term sustainability of our Library system,” said Tracy Strobel, CCPL executive director. “When we emerge from this phase of the pandemic response the Library needs to be here for the community to help job seekers, students seeking Internet access and residents who need accurate, reliable information.”

All CCPL branches have been closed since March 14.

The Library has already transitioned many of its regular in-branch services to virtual service, including online reference, tech support and reading recommendations.