Cuyahoga County Public Library and Cleveland Public Library ranked among best in the country, again

CUYAHOGA COUNTY (WJW) — Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card. But when you’ve got a card with the Cuyahoga County Public Library, you’re also getting access to one of the top systems in the country, according to the Library Journal.

Yes, for the 11th year in a row, the CCPL has received the journal’s best overall score in the Index of Public Library Service among its peers. They also nabbed the coveted five-star ranking.

@CuyahogaLib has received @LibraryJournal's highest overall rating among its peers for the 11th year in a row. We also received LJ's 5-Star rating for the 12th consecutive year. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/20bCABhW6o — Cuyahoga Library (@CuyahogaLib) December 8, 2020

“Library Journal’s rating and scoring system is based on per capita usage data, but ultimately the reason that Cuyahoga County Public Library has been able to top the LJ Index year after year is because we are deeply committed to exceptional library service,” said CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel. “We strive to be exceptional, and that is what keeps our customers coming back again and again.”

The Cleveland Public Library also reportedly gained five stars on and was ranked fifth on the index when compared to their peers.

“Achieving this national recognition would not be possible without the dedication of our Library staff and the support of our beloved community,” CPL Executive Director and CEO Felton Thomas, Jr. said in a statement.

CPL has received four or five stars from the Library Journal since 2009.

The rankings are based on data from 2018.

Both library systems are currently open for drive-up and walk-up services due to COVID-19.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: