Cuyahoga County prosecutor identifies three more sexual assault suspects on ’20 Most Wanted’ list

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley on Tuesday announced the G.O.L.D. Unit (Genetic Operations Linking DNA) has identified three more suspects on its list of 20 most wanted.

Leo Bradley Scott III, 60, was wanted for two sexual assaults in 1994 and 1998. He was charged with three counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping.

Rayshawn Hundley, 47, was wanted for a sexual assault in 1995. He was charged with one count of rape, one count of kidnapping and and one count of aggravated burglary.

Thomas Graham, deceased, was wanted for three sexual assaults, two in 1994 and one in 1998. He was charged with five counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping and one count of robbery.

“Three more suspects have been identified through the great work of our G.O.L.D. Unit and our partners,” O’Malley said. “These individuals were able to evade justice for several years and will now be held accountable for the vile crimes they have committed.”

In July, Bart Mercurio, 50, was linked to a 1999 Tremont rape case and charged with rape, kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office’s released a “20 most wanted DNA profiles” map and you can see it here.