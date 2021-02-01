Cuyahoga County plans to stop landline Amber Alerts following weekend delivery error

MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Moreland Hills police chief Kevin Wyant said he’s aware of the Amber Alert CodeRed messages that were erroneously sent to some residents Sunday morning after a missing child had already been found.

Late Saturday night, an Amber Alert was issued for a missing East Cleveland child, but by 3:20 a.m. Sunday, police said the alert was canceled and the 5-year-old was returned to his custodial parent. The child had reportedly been taken by his mom, who did not have custody.

“The village is aware of the issue this weekend with the CodeRed messages that were sent regarding an Amber Alert in the early morning hours,” Wyant said in a statement. “The county apologizes for the mistake and has stated that it will not happen again.”

A representative from Cuyahoga County also told FOX 8 they plan to eliminate the reverse 911 landline feature for Amber Alerts, but will continue using the wireless phone emergency alert system, as they said because of the Amber Alert the child was found and is safe.

“Those with landlines will learn through television and radio,” Director of Communications Mary Louise Madigan said. “Those who wish to eliminate Amber Alerts from their cell phone, need to follow their carrier’s instructions.”