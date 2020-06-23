Cuyahoga County next to consider declaring racism a public health crisis

CUYAHOGA COUNTY (WJW) — Cuyahoga County council is now considering a resolution to make racism a public health crisis.

Earlier this month, Cleveland City Council passed similar legislation (as seen in the video above) and the Ohio statehouse also began considering such a move.

Tomorrow, the matter will be addressed at a Cuyahoga County Council meeting at 2 p.m.

“Black people have long faced numerous challenges in healthcare and in an endless number of other public health areas, including higher rates of disease, less access to healthcare, shorter life spans, and poorer health conditions,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish in a statement.

Cuyahoga County reports that while Black people only represent 30.5 percent of the overall population, they have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“Declaring racism as a public health crisis expresses our intent to address the impact of racism on public health throughout the county,” Budish said.

Budish, along with following councilmembers, sponsored the legislation: Shontel Brown, Yvonne Conwell, Pernel Jones, Jr., Cheryl Stephens, Dan Brady, Dale Miller, Sunny Simon, Michael Gallagher and Scott Tuma.

Also on tomorrow’s docket, the council will decide whether to award $3 million to the father of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

Find the council’s full agenda right here.