Cuyahoga County Judge Larry Jones dies

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The 8th District Court of Appeals announced that Judge Larry A. Jones, Sr. passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning.

Jones joined the court in January of 2009 after serving the Cleveland Municipal Court for 21 years.

Jones’s time on the bench was preceded by a long career in public service as an assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor and a Cleveland councilman.

During his time on the Cleveland Municipal Court, Jones led the Greater Cleveland Drug Court.

“Larry Jones was the quintessential public servant — dedicated to making the judiciary and the community better,” said Administrative and Presiding Judge Mary J. Boyle. “Apart from being a pioneer and legend in the legal community, he was a friend to everyone and made everyone feel that they were his favorite.”

Court officials say Jones would often quote Justice Thurgood Marshall by saying, “You do what you think is right, and the law will catch up.”

Judge Boyle said Jones will be greatly missed, and their thoughts and prayers are with his family.