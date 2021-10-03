Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo dies at 59

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph D. Russo died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2. He was 59.

“Joe Russo has been my colleague on the bench for 12 years, and his loss will be felt by the legal community and the citizens of Cuyahoga County,” says Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Russo’s family and friends.”

“We lost Judge Russo just four days after the passing of Judge Nancy McDonnell,” adds Judge Sheehan. “As a court family, our grief is doubled at this time.”

Judge Russo joined the county’s bench in January of 2001.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Case Western Reserve University, where he received his law degree in 1991 from the CWRU School of Law.