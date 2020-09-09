Cuyahoga County indicts 800 people for sex assault in 7 years, highest in the nation

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County’s Sexual Assault Kit Task Force has indicted 809 people for sex assault since 2013.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, that’s the most of any Sex Assault Kit Task Force (SAKTF) in the country.

O’Malley says there are more than 906 victims.

Several defendants are convicted and serial offenders, O’Malley says in a press release.

13 defendants were indicted in the last week, he said in the release.

The cases listed this week date back to 2002.

The task force was put together in 2013 to examine untested evidence from rape kits that were dated from 1993 to 2011.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8