Cuyahoga County hosting fair food drive-thru kicking off a ‘return to normalcy’ this summer

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A taste of summer favorites in spring! You can soon drive-thru Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to grab a taste of their fair treats and kick off their “return to normalcy.”

The Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society recently announced after been given the green light, they are planning the 124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair for Tuesday, August 10 thru Sunday, August 15 at the Fairgrounds in Berea.

But if August is too far off to satisfy your craving for fried veggies and elephant ears, the Cuyahoga County Fair Board is hosting their second Fair Food Drive-Thru rain or shine Saturday, May 1st and Sunday, May 2nd at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days.

The Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society says attendees should drive in at the Bagley Road main entrance to get a menu and map of the concessions and they will be directed to vendors they choose. Exiting is through Gate 3 onto Eastland Road.

