Cuyahoga County holds voter registration event on Juneteenth

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is holding a voter registration event in honor of Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when news that slavery ended finally reached Texas.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dave’s Supermarket on East 61st Street in Cleveland, residents can register to vote or update their voter registrations. Board of elections staff will be in store and provide a drive-thru service.

Anyone who has moved or changed their name since the last time they voted must update their registration.

“Juneteenth commemorates a very important event in our Country’s history,” said Anthony Perlatti, director of the board of elections, in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to honor Juneteenth by getting prepared to cast your ballot in the November Presidential Election.”

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is also accepting applications for temporary election officers and precinct election officials, as well as vote-by-mail ballot applications.

More information on how to register, update your information or request a mail-in ballot here