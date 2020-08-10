Cuyahoga County hires new warden for troubled jail

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County has hired a new warden for the troubled county jail, the I-Team was first to report Monday.
The county is breaking new ground hiring a woman to the position. The I-Team reports the jail will now have a female jail administrator and a female warden.
In a press release Monday afternoon, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced Michelle Henry as the new Cuyahoga County warden. Budish said Henry most recently served as Correction Warden Assistant I at the Lorain Correctional Institution where “she conducted investigations, served as a liaison for outside law enforcement agencies, and conducted security inspections and surveillance.”
The I-Team’s Ed Gallek reports the new warden will make $96,000 a year.
The Cuyahoga County Jail has undergone sweeping reforms after a series of inmate deaths which revealed widespread problems and horrific conditions inside the jail.
