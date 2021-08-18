Cuyahoga County health officials urge community to get vaccinated in COVID update

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

In a media update Wednesday, County Executive Armond Budish said the number of COVID-19 infections is steadily rising.

“When I spoke at our last briefing two weeks ago, I said that our positive COVID cases in Cuyahoga County were around 60 cases per 100,000. This means we’re experiencing what’s categorized as substantial spread by the CDC and now our numbers have gone up even more. We’re now seeing 105 cases per 100,000. This is a 75% increase,” said Budish.

According to Budish, there is a direct correlation between COVID-19 cases and vaccination totals in the state. Currently, Ohio is in the bottom half of state vaccination rates.

“We’re sitting at number 28 of all states,” said Budish. “We need to get more people vaccinated.”

While Cuyahoga County hasn’t required employees to get vaccinated, Budish says they are thinking about doing so.

Starting August 23, the County will offer employees four locations to get their vaccine doses. Budish is asking the county council to add a $100 incentive for employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio’s Medicaid program is already offering an incentive: $100 in exchange for any Medicaid recipient who gets the vaccine. The goal is to get 900,000 additional Ohioans vaccinated between now and September 15.

There are 32 pop-up and standing vaccination sites in the South Collinwood, Broadway, Hough, Detroit-Shoreway and many suburban communities. To find the closest location, visit covidvaxonthespot.com

Currently, Cuyahoga County is reporting a seven-day average of 140 cases per day. That’s a 35% increase over the previous seven days. About 13% of COVID cases in the county are children.

150 patients in the county have been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past seven days. That’s a 26% increase from the week before.

Five COVID-19 deaths were reported over the past seven days. There were three COVID-19 deaths during the previous seven-day period.