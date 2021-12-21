Cuyahoga County has one of the highest COVID-19 rates in nation

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County doesn’t just have the highest COVID-19 rate in Ohio.

It has one of the highest in the nation.

Across America, it ranks in the top 3 counties for COVID spread.

In data comprised by the New York Times from state and local health agencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control, Cuyahoga County is 3rd in the nation for most cases per 100,000 residents in the last 7 days.

Cuyahoga County has 199 cases per 100K people.

That’s a 170% increase over the last 2 weeks.

Cuyahoga County also has a vaccination rate of 61%.

“We’re seeing new records every day,” Dr. Bernard Boulanger, MetroHealth executive vice president and chief medical officer, told FOX 8 last week.

The MetroHealth System said it is experiencing all-time high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and test positivity since the pandemic began.

Members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed to hospitals to help overwhelmed staff.

In the Cleveland area, they’ll run a mass testing site.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 4,795 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

That’s 1 in 4 patients.

1,209 are in the ICU.