Cuyahoga County has 24 coronavirus cases; Officials try to ‘flatten the curve’

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)-- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga county has risen again and continues to lead the state.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett confirmed 21 cases of coronavirus under the county’s jurisdiction, which does not include Cleveland. Cleveland has an additional 3 confirmed cases.

The patients are between the ages of 14 and 86 and contracted the virus between Feb. 29 and March 15.

At this point, Dr. Gullet said, they are no longer investigating the origin and treating all cases as if they were contracted through “community spread” means.

She said public health professionals are working 24/7 to control the spread of COVID-19. She asked people to do their part by staying home if they’re sick, frequently washing their hands, and being diligent about social distancing; that is keeping 6 feet between yourself and others.

“We are trying to flatten the curve in every single way we can,” Gullett said.

Gullett reminded everyone that this is also flu season, and that they should not go to a doctors office or emergency room if they are symptomatic. They should call their primary physician or health care provider to get an order to be tested for COVID-19.

In the event that their doctors office is closed because of the illness, she said: “We would strongly encourage you to call your health care provider, if if the office is closed there is usually an electronic way of communicating, please don’t just show up at the office if you have any symptoms. Please use the phone. We don’t want the spread of infection that way.”

The county is also still working with the city and local hospitals setting up a drive-thru testing location on the west side. One location that is still being considered is the county fairgrounds in Berea.

In the meantime, people can use telehealth systems to interact with a profession and get a test order, if necessary, at local hospitals, including Metrohealth Medical Center.

She also reminded people not to take public transportation if they are ill.

Finally, she asked people to be kind and considerate to one another, and she discouraged people from hoarding products like hand sanitizer.

She said some of the same health professionals treating patients are having trouble getting what they need because by the time they get off work, the shelves are empty.

"Please do something kind today," Gullet said. "We're all in this together."