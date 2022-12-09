Editor’s note: The attached video is from previous flu coverage

Cuyahoga County, Ohio (WJW) — Flu hospitalizations are higher than they’ve been in years, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The week 48 flu surveillance report from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health shows the number of local influenza-associated hospitalizations to date is up to 367.

That number is higher at week 48 of the 2022 flu season than the total for the last 12 flu seasons combined, according to CCBH.

According to the board of health, flu activity has remained very high for the second consecutive week in Cuyahoga County.

There has been one flu death reported so far this season with 122 confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations this week.

For a complete archive of flu surveillance data, click here. Find a flu vaccine provider here.