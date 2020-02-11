Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to host PierogiFest

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Fans of pillowy potato dumplings, mark your calendars. The 2020 Northeast Ohio PierogiFest is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on April 4.

This one-day Polish food festival features Lost Village Pierogi, Pierogi Palace, Joe’s Food Truck and the Pierogi Lady. One of the vendors will be given the Golden Pierogi Award. Attendees can also enjoy Polish beer, polka music and Polish dancers.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online here. General admission is $11 for adults, $9 for children 6 to 12, and children 5 and under are free. Tickets include a $5 food voucher. Parking is free.

More information on PierogiFest here

