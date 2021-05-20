Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to go prehistoric during Dino Stroll

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era as it welcomes the Dino Stroll.

On June 12 and June 13, guests can check out dozens of life-like dinosaurs, including a T-rex, a stegosaurus and velociraptors. Many stand more than 25 feet tall and 60 feet long.

(Photo courtesy: Dino Stroll via Real Integrated)

“Dino Stroll will be the most realistic tour back into history with animatronic dinosaurs that are created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, spraying water, and many more exquisite details that bring them to life,” the event said.

Tickets for Dino Stroll are on sale down. Children under 2, active military and military veterans are free.