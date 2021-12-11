Cuyahoga County Fairground’s Magic of Lights canceled Saturday due to wind

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Those looking forward to experiencing the Magic of Lights at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds are going to have to wait another day as event organizers have announced closures.

“Due to the high winds and damage at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Magic of Lights will be closed Saturday, December 11th,” organizers said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will provide further updates when they become available.”

For the event, when it’s up and running, the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, at 19201 East Bagley Road, transforms into a dazzling drive-thru light experience with LEDs and digital animations.

The event is running through Jan. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Advanced tickets start at $21 for standard vehicle, $50 for limo and $80 for bus.

Find out more right here.