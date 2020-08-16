Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds hosts first-ever ‘Fair Food Drive Thru’

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is hosting its first-ever “Fair Food Drive Thru” on Sunday.

The special event takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a menu the fair shared on social media, ten vendors are participating in the event.

Participants are reminded to stay in their vehicles at all times — walkers will not be served.

Customers should enter the fairgrounds from Bagley Road and should have forms of payment readily available. Some vendors accept credit cards while others are strictly cash only.

When customers arrive at the desired vendor they are instructed to pull off the main drive. The vendor will come to you to take your order and payment. Customers are asked to be prepared to order in efforts to keep the line moving.

All foods are prepared and packaged to go. Participants are reminded to wear masks and social distance.

This year’s fair was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted how fairs operate across the state. Last month, Governor DeWine announced that all fairs, starting on July 31 or after, can be held as junior fairs only.

You can learn more about how large fairs are scaling down to junior fairs in the video below:

