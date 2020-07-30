Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds hosting first ever ‘Fair Food Drive Thru’ in August

*Watch our report above on large fair scaling back to junior fairs due to COVID-19.*

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds just announced plans to host its first ever “Fair Food Drive Thru.”

The special event will be held on August 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are excited to bring a little taste of the fair to you this year while maintaining safety and social distancing,” the fairgrounds staff wrote on social media.

This year’s fair was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

More details about the drive thru along with a map and menu will be released in the near future. You can check for updates on the fairgrounds’ Facebook page.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted how fairs operate across the state. Just this week, Governor DeWine announced that all fairs, starting on July 31 or after, are now going to be junior fairs only.

