BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Fair will be back this summer.

The fair returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15.

In the meantime, the Cuyahoga County Fair will have its food drive-thru on May 1 and May 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Last year, the fair was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health limited fairs statewide to junior fair events only, including livestock competitions.