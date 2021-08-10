Cuyahoga County Fair officially returns for 124th year

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Fair is officially open to the public for its 124th iteration.

Running through Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, the fair is once again full of rides, mostly-unhealthy food, crafts, games, sights, smells, animals and entertainment.

Rain or shine, fair hours are noon-11 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors can expect free parking with a $8 gate fee for most. Kids under 3 and military members are free at the gate. Those looking to scream on the rides all day can score a daily ride pass for $25.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the fair on hold last year, with statewide fairs limited to junior events.

Find more information right here.