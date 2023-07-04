MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Fair returns this August.

Dates have been set from Tuesday, August 8 to Sunday, August 13, at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

General Fair Gate Admission prices are $10 from Tuesday to Thursday and $12 from Friday to Sunday. Children aged three and under, as well as active military personnel with valid ID, can enjoy free admission every day. Parking will be free throughout the week.

Advance online tickets can be purchased for $9 per person until Monday, August 7.

For thrill-seekers, all-day ride wristbands granting unlimited access to rides are available for $23 during the presale online period.

On Tuesday to Thursday, the wristbands will be priced at $25, while on Friday to Sunday, they will cost $30.

During fair week, the gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can expect a packed schedule of performances and attractions. For detailed event schedules and performance times, please visit the official fair website here or contact the Fair Board Office at 440-243-0090.