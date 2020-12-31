Cuyahoga County extends real estate tax deadline over mail delays

(Watch our latest story on U.S. Postal Service delays in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County has extended its 2020 first half real estate tax deadline by one week until Jan. 28.

Bills will be mailed the week of Jan. 4 and can be viewed online now.

“We are concerned that the postal service will not deliver real estate tax bills to county residents in a timely manner, therefore, we are extending the deadline,” said Cuyahoga County Treasurer W. Christopher Murray II, in a news release on Wednesday.

“We are encouraging people to view and pay their tax bill online or through one of our other recommended payment options, including by mail, by phone, or through the drop box located to the right of the main entrance of the County Administrative Headquarters.”

For a safe and secure way to pay your taxes, the Cuyahoga County Treasury Department encourages taxpayers to utilize either of the following payment methods:

By mail: Mail your check or money order and the bottom portion of your tax bill

Online: Pay by e-check or credit/debit card

By phone: Call 1-800-272-9829 to pay by credit/debit card for Spanish speaking: 1-800-487-4567

Drop box: Located at the County Administrative Headquarters 2079 E. 9th St., Cleveland for check or money order payments (right-hand side of main entrance).

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: