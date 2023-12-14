CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Council has passed a sales tax extension to fund

a new jail.

The narrow 6 to 5 vote will continue the .25% sales tax for the next 40 years and is expected to raise about $4 billion.

Part of the funds collected will pay for a new county jail and justice center in Garfield Heights.

“There was definitely frustration when we found out it was happening out of the blue this morning,” said Evan O’Reilly with the Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition, an organization opposed to building a new jail. “The real issues with the jail have very little issues with the building that it’s in.”

According to O’Reilly, four inmates have died at the facility this year.

“You are looking at cultural and administrative problems that are facilitating claims of neglect and abuse. What we haven’t seen from the county is a plan for how they deal with that,” said O’Reilly.

Officials have discussed the need for a new jail campus for the last several years. According to the county, the funds will be used to build one on 72 acres in Garfield Heights at a cost of $750 million.

County executive Chris Ronayne issued the following statement:

“With county council’s vote, we have taken another step towards the construction of a new jail and the funding to renovate or build a new facility for the courts. The new jail facility will improve the services, conditions and outcomes for those in our custody and reflects our commitment to investing in the safety and well-being of our residents. We look forward to partnering with council on further efforts to improve our justice system and other core county services.”

The sales tax dates back to the days of the proposed Medical Mart when Jimmy Dimora served as a county commissioner.