Cuyahoga County experiences intermittent 911 issues

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County is experiencing intermittent 911 issues Wednesday night.
The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety said anyone with an emergency should contact their local police departments’ non-emergency line.
No further information about the problem was released.
In the city of Cleveland, the division of police non-emergency number is 216-621-1234.
