Coronavirus Updates: May 1, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine extends Stay-at-Home order through May 29
Cuyahoga County employees furloughed as leaders face $76 million budget gap due to coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish Friday laid out a massive budget hole left by the state shutdown due to the coronavirus.

“This is causing unprecedented economic devastation,” Budish shared.

Budish says conservative estimates show Cuyahoga County is facing a $76 million budget hole. 

“I’ve had employees take two-week furloughs,” Budish shared in a press conference Friday morning. 

In addition, Budish says he’s asked all departments to implement 15% cuts and implement a hiring freeze.

He says the county received $215 million from the Federal Cares Act, however, it is stipulated to cover COVID-19-related expenses, but cannot be used to pay any portions of the budget. 

