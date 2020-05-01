Cuyahoga County employees furloughed as leaders face $76 million budget gap due to coronavirus

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish Friday laid out a massive budget hole left by the state shutdown due to the coronavirus.
“This is causing unprecedented economic devastation,” Budish shared.
Budish says conservative estimates show Cuyahoga County is facing a $76 million budget hole.
“I’ve had employees take two-week furloughs,” Budish shared in a press conference Friday morning.
In addition, Budish says he’s asked all departments to implement 15% cuts and implement a hiring freeze.
He says the county received $215 million from the Federal Cares Act, however, it is stipulated to cover COVID-19-related expenses, but cannot be used to pay any portions of the budget.
