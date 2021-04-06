Cuyahoga County early in-person voting and vote-by-mail begins; here’s how you can cast your ballot

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Early in-person voting and vote-by-mail begins today for the upcoming special election.

Voters in 11 cities across Cuyahoga County will go to the polls on May 4 to cast ballots on city and school issues and also one candidate race.

To request a vote-by-mail ballot application, visit here or call 216-443-VOTE (8683). Vote-by-mail ballot applications are also available at all public libraries.

Early in-person voting hours are posted on the Board of Elections website.

During early in-person voting, the Board of Elections will follow all health and safety measures to protect voters and election workers including wearing masks and face shields, routinely cleaning all frequently touched surfaces, and practicing social distancing.

On the May 4, 2021 ballot:

• Brecksville: zoning amendment

• Fairview Park: tax issue and school issue

• Garfield Heights: zoning amendment

• North Olmsted: school issue

• Parma: Ward 7 Republican Primary and school issue

• Parma Heights: school issue

• Pepper Pike: zoning amendment

• Rocky River: school issue

• Seven Hills: tax issue and school issue

• Strongsville: tax issue

• Warrensville Heights: tax issue