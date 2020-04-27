Cuyahoga County delaying plastic bag ban enforcement due to coronavirus pandemic

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County announced Monday it’s delaying its enforcement of the plastic bag ban from July 1 to January 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county said its suggested delay is to help businesses during this difficult time while “knowing that residents and shoppers are doing all they can to get in and out of stores as quickly as possible to limit the spread of the virus.”

The delay must still be approved by council.

“The delay of this ban is not to downplay the importance of eliminating plastic bags and the positive impact that will have on our community, but rather to address current anxieties and relieve concerns some are having during this pandemic,” said County Councilwoman, Sunny Simon, sponsor of the ban. “Right now, moving the enforcement date to January 1 is in the best interest of our businesses and our residents.”

The county said it may reassess the enforcement date again later in the year depending on what happens with coronavirus.

More information on the guidelines of the plastic bag ban and frequently asked questions can be found on the BYOBag website.

