Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers doubling rewards for violent crimes

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is doubling its cash rewards for tips that help solve violent crimes.

The program will now pay anonymous tipsters up to $5,000 for information on murders and other crimes involving a firearm. This comes as the number of homicides, drive-by shootings and carjackings continues to increase.

“It is our hope that the increase in the reward monies offered will encourage more people to come through with information for our investigators,” the city of Cleveland said on Monday.

Anyone with information on an unsolved violent crime can call Crime Stoppers at 216-25CRIME to leave an anonymous tip. They can also be submitted at www.25crime.com