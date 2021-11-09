Cuyahoga County Council votes to pass Progressive Field lease agreement

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 16: The Cleveland Indians logo is seen at the team’s Progressive Field stadium on December 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland baseball team announced they will be dropping the “Indians” from the team name after the 2021 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Council has approved legislation to extend the Cleveland Guardians‘ lease at Progressive Field.

Under the terms of the deal, Cuyahoga County will kick in about $200 million to help renovate and maintain the ballpark.

They’re obligated to pay $8.4 million a year, with $5.5 million a year coming from the bed tax and sin tax. Council said the remaining $2.9 million a year will come from the reserve.

In return, the team will remain in Cleveland through the 2036 season.

“The improvements to the field are necessary to keep the team here. There are cities around the country looking to attract a baseball team. It’s very competitive,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish during the meeting Tuesday evening.

Council passed the legislation 9-1, with councilperson Michael Gallagher being the only “no vote.” Cleveland City Council must still pass its share of the deal.