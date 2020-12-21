Cuyahoga County corrections officers organize Christmas toy drive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Corrections officers are watching over inmates in the Cuyahoga County Jail with COVID-19 raging, yet they’re also making sure some kids in a residential treatment center will have gifts to open for Christmas.

The County says corrections officer Sheena Talley coordinated a gift drive for kids in the Applewood Children’s Center of Cleveland.

The Center helps kids between the ages of 11 and 18 dealing with severe mental health needs.

The County says Talley, a ten-year veteran, shared wish lists, and fellow corrections officers quickly adopted names and picked up gifts.

Working in the Cuyahoga County Jail can be a tough and dangerous job.

Currently, hundreds of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and the National Guard has sent dozens of troops in to help run the Jail since so many corrections officers are sick.

Plus, those officers routinely face inmates turning violent.

Still, officers found the time and the heart to see that kids with special needs won’t be forgotten.