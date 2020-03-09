Cuyahoga County corrections officer to be sentenced for inmate assault

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The corrections officer who was accused of abusing an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail is set to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Idris-Farid Clark, 33, pleaded guilty in January to attempted felonious assault, extortion and unlawful restraint.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Clark used pepper foam on an inmate while she was in a restraint chair on July, 16, 2018. The incident was caught on video.

He was indicted on additional charges for allegedly threatening other corrections officers.

Clark told another corrections officer he had videos of him involved in other incidents at the jail, which were, "Just as bad as his," the indictment said. He told the other officer if he did not testify on his behalf he would release the video, court documents said.

"I'm not gonna burn for no one. If I go down, others are going down too," Clark said, according to the indictment.

