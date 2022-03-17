CLEVELAND (WJW)– A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates entered a plea deal on Wednesday.

Andre Bacsa, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, one count of sexual imposition and one count of unlawful restraint, according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court documents. He’ll be sentenced on April 14.

Court records said Basca, who worked in the jail’s mental health unit, assaulted three men between June 1 and June 17, 2021.

He was originally indicted on 13 counts, including rape and kidnapping.