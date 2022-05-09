(WJW) – Cuyahoga County is taking action Monday night about a transportation safety concern. The department of public works has closed the Memphis Road Bridge.

The moves comes after a bridge inspection earlier Monday revealed a structural problem that significantly impacts the strength of the bridge.

The westbound detour will be Tiedeman Road to Brookpark Road to West 130th Street to Bellaire Road.

The current eastbound detour using Bellaire Road to West 130th Street to Brookpark Road to Tiedeman Road will stay in effect.