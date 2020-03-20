Live Video & Blog: Cuyahoga County Board of Health to provide coronavirus update

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Department of Health will hold a briefing Friday morning on the coronavirus outbreak.

**We will provide a live stream and blog of the event**

There are 53 confirmed cases in the county.

There are 119 confirmed cases in Ohio.

LIVE BLOG:

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Buddish: Jail population at its lowest ever.

Buddish regarding child protection services: Still taking calls to kids’ hotlines, social workers still visiting homes and doing investigations.

Buddish: Delivering meals to the elderly at home

Buddish: Committed to providing shelter access to those with nowhere to stay.

Buddish: Will begin using screening process for those seeking shelter to avoid having people with coronavirus symptoms

Buddish: Shelter residents who test positive will go to facilities that will allow them to quarantine

Health Commissioner Terry Allan: Within first day of hotline being live, over 400 calls

Allan: Help out our restaurants by picking up take-out.

Allan: Addressing rumor regarding National Guard. He said DeWine activated the National Guard for “humanitarian” efforts.

Allan: Warning from Ohio Atty General regarding scams — include door to door sales people offering COVID-19 testing. That is a scam. Asking for combo of social security number or bank account number. That is a scam. Emails, products for sale that will cure the coronavirus. None are available.

