Live Video & Blog: Cuyahoga County Board of Health to provide coronavirus update

List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Department of Health will hold a briefing Friday morning on the coronavirus outbreak.

There are 53 confirmed cases in the county.

There are 119 confirmed cases in Ohio.

  • Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Buddish: Jail population at its lowest ever.
  • Buddish regarding child protection services: Still taking calls to kids’ hotlines, social workers still visiting homes and doing investigations.
  • Buddish: Delivering meals to the elderly at home
  • Buddish: Committed to providing shelter access to those with nowhere to stay.
  • Buddish: Will begin using screening process for those seeking shelter to avoid having people with coronavirus symptoms
  • Buddish: Shelter residents who test positive will go to facilities that will allow them to quarantine
  • Health Commissioner Terry Allan: Within first day of hotline being live, over 400 calls
  • Allan: Help out our restaurants by picking up take-out.
  • Allan: Addressing rumor regarding National Guard. He said DeWine activated the National Guard for “humanitarian” efforts.
  • Allan: Warning from Ohio Atty General regarding scams — include door to door sales people offering COVID-19 testing. That is a scam. Asking for combo of social security number or bank account number. That is a scam. Emails, products for sale that will cure the coronavirus. None are available.

