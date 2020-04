CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a press briefing Friday morning to discuss coronavirus efforts.

**The press conference is set for 8:45 a.m. Stick with Fox8.com for a LIVE stream and blog.

As of Thursday, there were 663 cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County. There were 12 deaths and 166 hospitalizations.

LIVE BLOG: