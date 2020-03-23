LIVE Video & Blog: Cuyahoga County Board of Health holding coronavirus briefing

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing Friday morning on the coronavirus outbreak.
**Check back for a live stream and a live blog of the event**
There are 351 cases of coronavirus in Ohio, and 125 in Cuyahoga County as of Sunday.
LIVE BLOG:
- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Working to ask the state to loosen requirements so more people can qualify for unemployment.
- Health Commissioner Terry Allan: Emphasizes hand-washing and standing six feet away from others in public.
- Allan: “Abide by this order,” he said of the governor’s Stay at Home order.
- Allan: Good hygiene, social distancing are at the forefront of what we’re messaging everyone to do. Cover your cough. Wash commonly-touched surfaces frequently. If you’re sick, please stay home.
- Dr. Heidi Gullett: Offered sincere condolences to the family in Cuyahoga County that lost a family member Friday. Also to family members of two others who died in Ohio.
- Gullett: “We’re fighting to minimize any future loss of life…we will have more loss of life if you don’t heed our warnings.”
- Gullett: 99 lab-confirmed cases (exclusive of Cleveland). Ages 14-91. Median age 49. We have had 7 ICU admissions, the number likely is behind.
- Gullett regarding testing: Testing needs to be reserved for those most ill. Hospitalized patients or high risk. If you have a mild infection, isolate at home.