1  of  4
Breaking News
LIVE Video & Blog: Cuyahoga County Board of Health holding coronavirus briefing Coronavirus headlines: Louisiana governor says his state has the fastest growth rate of cases in the world Ohio’s stay at home order: What does it mean for me? Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

LIVE Video & Blog: Cuyahoga County Board of Health holding coronavirus briefing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing Friday morning on the coronavirus outbreak.

**Check back for a live stream and a live blog of the event**

There are 351 cases of coronavirus in Ohio, and 125 in Cuyahoga County as of Sunday.

LIVE BLOG:

  • Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Working to ask the state to loosen requirements so more people can qualify for unemployment.
  • Health Commissioner Terry Allan: Emphasizes hand-washing and standing six feet away from others in public.
  • Allan: “Abide by this order,” he said of the governor’s Stay at Home order.
  • Allan: Good hygiene, social distancing are at the forefront of what we’re messaging everyone to do. Cover your cough. Wash commonly-touched surfaces frequently. If you’re sick, please stay home.
  • Dr. Heidi Gullett: Offered sincere condolences to the family in Cuyahoga County that lost a family member Friday. Also to family members of two others who died in Ohio.
  • Gullett: “We’re fighting to minimize any future loss of life…we will have more loss of life if you don’t heed our warnings.”
  • Gullett: 99 lab-confirmed cases (exclusive of Cleveland). Ages 14-91. Median age 49. We have had 7 ICU admissions, the number likely is behind.
  • Gullett regarding testing: Testing needs to be reserved for those most ill. Hospitalized patients or high risk. If you have a mild infection, isolate at home.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral