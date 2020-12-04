Cuyahoga County Board of Health to give COVID-19 update

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County officials will hold a COVID-19 press briefing Friday afternoon.

Officials will provide updates and data on the pandemic in Cuyahoga County at 1 p.m.

Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 8,921 COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths, 396 hospitalizations and 33 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the last 24 hours. The data was incomplete with thousands of reports pending review.

There have been 446,849 total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, and 6,753 deaths in the state, according to the health department. It is presumed that 298,332 people have recovered.

Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit joined Lake and Lorain counties in the highest level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which is the state’s color-coded map that determines coronavirus risk.

Cuyahoga County is on the watch list.

