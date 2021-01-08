LIVE: Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials to give update on coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the latest on the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases has continued to climb across Ohio with 9,535 reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Meantime, the state is getting ready to move on to the next phase of its COVID-19 rollout plan.

