Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to provide another update ahead of Election Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will provide another update on the upcoming general election at noon on Wednesday.

The BOE is holding live news conferences every Wednesday and Friday on its Facebook page to help voters through the process.

“The board has received hundreds of calls from residents of Cuyahoga County asking about the many aspects of administering the presidential general election,” said Anthony Perlatti, director of the board of elections.

“We know that there are still many misconceptions about voting rules and our processes. Election updates will be an excellent opportunity to receive accurate information about voting and what we are doing to prepare for the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential general election.”

