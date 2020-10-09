LIVE: Cuyahoga County Board of Elections providing update following judge’s ruling for ballot drop boxes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is set to hold a video update Friday, one day after a federal judge ruled that more than one ballot drop box can be allowed in each Ohio county.

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Judge Dan Aaron Polster issued an order Thursday allowing county board of elections to install secure drop boxes at locations other than the board of elections office.

A directive from Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose had prohibited additional drop boxes.

“We are in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century coupled with reasonable concern over the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to handle what will undoubtedly be the largest number of absentee voters in Ohio’s history,” Judge Polster said in his order.

“The Secretary has not advanced any legitimate reason to prohibit a county board of elections from utilizing off-site drop boxes and/or off-site delivery of ballots to staff.”

Vote-by-Mail ballots are officially out! Watch your ballot's every move with our Track My Ballot tool at https://t.co/Fo4BoSt0fg! pic.twitter.com/FPWFjyiei9 — Board of Elections (@cuyahogaboe) October 8, 2020

A spokesperson for LaRose said his office planned to appeal.

“Voting has begun, and Ohio’s elections are safe, secure, and accessible. The place to make changes in how we run our elections is the statehouse, not the courthouse,” spokesperson Maggie Sheehan said.

However, with early voting already underway, the judge’s order said the ruling will stand even amid appeals, with Polster writing “it is time for this litigation to end.”

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections was scheduled to hold an “election update” on Facebook live at noon Friday.

The Board had voted to begin collecting ballots at public libraries starting on October 13.

