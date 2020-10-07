Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to host Facebook live election updates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio voters are invited to join the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for a series of Facebook Live election updates beginning today.

Voters can expect to receive topical information to help navigate the voting process.

Information being given will include vote-by-mail, early in-person Voting and Election Day voting.

“The board has received hundreds of calls from residents of Cuyahoga County asking about the many aspects of administering the presidential general election,” said Anthony Perlatti, director of the board of elections.

“We know that there are still many misconceptions about voting rules and our processes. Election Updates will be an excellent opportunity to receive accurate information about voting and what we are doing to prepare for the Nov. 3, 2020, Presidential General Election,” said Perlatti.

The Facebook Live Election updates will be held every Wednesday and Friday at noon until further notice at https://www.facebook.com/cuyahogaboe/.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: