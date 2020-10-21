CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will have an news conference on Election Day during a Facebook Live on Wednesday.
The board has been providing weekly updates to help residents navigate the voting process.
Early in-person voting continues this week ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Cuyahoga County Board of Elections provides update
- David’s Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil
- Small Businesses Come Together
- Open Enrollment Help
- Ohio begins peak time for deer-related crashes