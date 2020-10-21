Cuyahoga County Board of Elections provides update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will have an news conference on Election Day during a Facebook Live on Wednesday.

The board has been providing weekly updates to help residents navigate the voting process.

Early in-person voting continues this week ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral