Cuyahoga County Board of Elections provides update on upcoming election

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will provide an update on the Nov. 3 presidential general election during a Facebook Live on Friday.

It’s part of a series of weekly updates to help residents through the voting process, including voting by mail, early in-person voting and Election Day.

“The Board has received hundreds of calls from residents of Cuyahoga County asking about the many aspects of administering the presidential general election,” said Anthony Perlatti, director of the board of elections.

“We know that there are still many misconceptions about voting rules and our processes. Election Updates will be an excellent opportunity to receive accurate information about voting and what we are doing to prepare for the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential general election.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: